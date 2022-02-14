Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 10,952 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,458,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $110,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 16,980 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1,077.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,999,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $76.66 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.66 and a one year high of $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.82.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

