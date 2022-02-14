Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 321,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $115,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $9,005,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $1,275,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,250,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 88.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after buying an additional 24,592 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.55.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $304.11 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $289.23 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $341.15 and its 200 day moving average is $383.83. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.