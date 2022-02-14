Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,464,751 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,877 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $112,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $47.57 on Monday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 42.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

