Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 11,514 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,096,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $117,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 35.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 35.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,907,000 after acquiring an additional 91,989 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $116.10 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.94 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.95.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total transaction of $175,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $755,035. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

