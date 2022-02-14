Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 34,524 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,418,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,524 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $118,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $51.92 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $55.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average of $51.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.87 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is -382.61%.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.17.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

