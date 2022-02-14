Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 1,366.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 730,522 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,312,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,532,000 after buying an additional 528,012 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,678,000 after buying an additional 337,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,060,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,168,000 after buying an additional 280,996 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,679 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

ST opened at $55.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

