Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,322,800 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $10,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,776,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,489,000 after buying an additional 102,339 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 361,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 21,935 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 38,505 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CYH shares. Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $13.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.56. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

