Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stock Holdings Cut by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $22.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.11. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $31.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.