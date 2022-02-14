Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 28.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 27.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

NWE opened at $57.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.78. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.03%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

