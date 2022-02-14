Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,745 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 181,007 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 128,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources stock opened at $20.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

RRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

