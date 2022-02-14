Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,604 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,867,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 896,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,287,000 after buying an additional 199,359 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,029,000 after buying an additional 37,381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 42,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE AJRD opened at $39.08 on Monday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $52.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.31.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

