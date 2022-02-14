Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $182.17 on Monday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.92 and a 12-month high of $224.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.56 and its 200 day moving average is $195.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.17.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

