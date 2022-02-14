C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Position Lowered by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $89.50 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $112.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $1,659,432.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,675 shares of company stock worth $4,672,698 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

