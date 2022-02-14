Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,040 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invitae were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,089,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invitae by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 441,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 36,719 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in Invitae by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 723,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after acquiring an additional 67,405 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Invitae by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 125,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in Invitae by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 7,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVTA opened at $10.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

