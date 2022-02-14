Profund Advisors LLC Sells 393 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 25.6% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 13,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $20,675,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $5,269,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $71.54 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $78.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average of $69.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

