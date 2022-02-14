3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 17.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,696 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,800 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $979,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,072 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $82,341,000 after acquiring an additional 52,688 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,268 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $540,045,000 after acquiring an additional 600,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $87,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $143,057.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,189 shares of company stock worth $636,769 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

DDD opened at $18.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.24. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDD. Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

