MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,870 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $14,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,724,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,124,000 after buying an additional 429,853 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,700,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,751,000 after purchasing an additional 145,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,016,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,134,000 after purchasing an additional 88,891 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,633,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,055,000 after purchasing an additional 175,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,948,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $38.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.63. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.70.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

