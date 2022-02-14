Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZG. Citigroup lowered shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.75.

Zillow Group stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.81. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,410,000 after buying an additional 184,507 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,340,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,068,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

