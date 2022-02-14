Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 806,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in 89bio were worth $15,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,091 shares of company stock worth $648,054 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

ETNB stock opened at $4.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.80. 89bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.35). As a group, analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

