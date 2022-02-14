Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Up 291.2% in January

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 291.2% from the January 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $19.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $25.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BDRFY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($97.70) to €88.00 ($101.15) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

