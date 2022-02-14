Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Short Interest Update

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EDUT stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. Global X Education ETF has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $21.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.55.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Education ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X Education ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Global X Education ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

