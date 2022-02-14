Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives $158.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of Z stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of -63.68 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average of $76.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $450,985.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $123,809.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 43.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

