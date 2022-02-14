$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital also posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monroe Capital.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Monroe Capital stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $239.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.26. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 3.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 47,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.