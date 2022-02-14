$0.59 EPS Expected for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. Cedar Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cedar Realty Trust.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
NYSE CDR opened at $21.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $294.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.41.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.89%.
About Cedar Realty Trust
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.
