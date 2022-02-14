$0.59 EPS Expected for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. Cedar Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cedar Realty Trust.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 689,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 164,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 166,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 19,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CDR opened at $21.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $294.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.89%.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

