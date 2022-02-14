Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $20,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,369,000 after buying an additional 92,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,770,000 after buying an additional 14,346 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,439,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,122,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,371,000 after buying an additional 34,680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $124.76 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.15 and a 12 month high of $128.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

