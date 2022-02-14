Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $17,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $21,590.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 8th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $17,000.00.

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $15.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $778.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 131,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARQT. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

