Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $68,000 Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,673,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 149,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPO. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $85.65 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.49 and a 52-week high of $127.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day moving average of $112.15.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

In other news, Director George H. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

