Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 80,406 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 559,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 80,406 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $21,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NCR by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NCR by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after buying an additional 62,789 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in NCR by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,677,000 after buying an additional 1,923,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NCR by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,392,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $565,241,000 after buying an additional 329,711 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NCR by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,093,000 after buying an additional 26,301 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NCR. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $42.00 on Monday. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. NCR’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

