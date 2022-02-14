Scotiabank Boosts TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target to C$38.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TELUS from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.21.

NYSE TU opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. TELUS has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $25.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.84%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 17.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 231,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 35,016 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of TELUS by 3.6% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 234,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 706,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after purchasing an additional 28,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 11.9% in the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

