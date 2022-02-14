Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

AWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $95.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $118.14.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,374,000 after acquiring an additional 51,403 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

