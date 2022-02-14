Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,590 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $19,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,573,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 176,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.77.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $304.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.79 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.07.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 7,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total transaction of $2,235,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,658 shares of company stock worth $11,342,070. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

