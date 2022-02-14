Franklin Resources Inc. Has $16.34 Million Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 82.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,580,569 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $16,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRCY. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 2,438.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 934,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,971,000 after acquiring an additional 898,142 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 293.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,059,000 after acquiring an additional 740,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 67.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,818,000 after purchasing an additional 499,724 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at about $21,116,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 38.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 803,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after purchasing an additional 223,724 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $52.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $79.45.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

