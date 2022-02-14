Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,381 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $17,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,769 shares of company stock worth $2,340,086 in the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JHG opened at $33.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

JHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

