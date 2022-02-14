iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGM. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 12,242.0% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 118,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,815,000 after acquiring an additional 117,401 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 2,107.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 17,892 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 535.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the period.

IGM opened at $380.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $415.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.14. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $338.18 and a one year high of $453.66.

A number of analysts have commented on IGM shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

