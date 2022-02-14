GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 2,977 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $20,745,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.2% in the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 112.9% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 19,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 169,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.34.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $133.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.81, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $125.39 and a one year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.