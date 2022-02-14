GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,917 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 861,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 150,681 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $116,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

ETON opened at $3.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.38. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 67.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

