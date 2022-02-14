13,453 Shares in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,453 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 210,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 45,303 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 49,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,296 shares of company stock worth $172,676. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $34.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $655.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.12. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

