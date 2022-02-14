GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $423,000 Stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,991 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,149 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 30.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 846,705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,182 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 109.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,012 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 85,783 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the third quarter worth approximately $792,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,616 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $84,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLCA opened at $10.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $755.40 million, a PE ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 3.21. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $15.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLCA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

