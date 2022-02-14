Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of MX stock opened at $18.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $864.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05.
Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
