Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 624.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,758 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 82.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,175,000 after purchasing an additional 942,398 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 23.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,819,000 after acquiring an additional 186,177 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 94.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 205,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 100,127 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at $6,790,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 42.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 283,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after acquiring an additional 83,680 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

MBUU stock opened at $68.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.69.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

