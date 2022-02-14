Natixis Grows Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Natixis grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 91.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.66, for a total transaction of $1,395,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,652 shares of company stock worth $8,791,112 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

ECL stock opened at $184.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.17. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.37 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

