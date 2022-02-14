Trexquant Investment LP Sells 19,964 Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,964 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Atreca were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BCEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 730.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atreca in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atreca in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Atreca in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atreca in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.05.

Shares of Atreca stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.57. Atreca, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $20.29.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

