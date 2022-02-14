The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,060 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,078 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in SM Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,233 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 17.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in SM Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in SM Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM opened at $37.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 5.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

