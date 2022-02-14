The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRUP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Trupanion by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trupanion by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion by 27,534.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 185,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after buying an additional 185,032 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,873,000 after buying an additional 96,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Trupanion news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $61,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $362,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,022 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,481. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $90.54 on Monday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.74 and a 1 year high of $158.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.17 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.35.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

