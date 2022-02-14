Natixis Invests $942,000 in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 66.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 57.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth about $210,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 37.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $383,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $1,037,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,028 shares of company stock worth $6,894,742. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $49.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -140.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.87.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. Tenable’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TENB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.45.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.