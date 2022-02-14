Natixis Takes Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,846.2% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 378.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.
VNQI opened at $52.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.37. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $51.30 and a 1 year high of $60.88.
