HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JUST opened at $63.79 on Monday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.57.

