HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 13,465 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,465 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fastly by 38.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,481,000 after buying an additional 1,164,970 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Fastly by 285.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 745,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,166,000 after buying an additional 552,438 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Fastly by 4.6% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,869,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,444,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fastly by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,659,000 after buying an additional 396,329 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 36.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,619,000 after purchasing an additional 378,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $160,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $150,859.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,204 shares of company stock worth $2,745,601. 10.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

FSLY stock opened at $28.16 on Monday. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $105.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

