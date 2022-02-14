HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 282 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,541,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,516,000 after buying an additional 56,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,442,000 after buying an additional 143,407 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,735,000 after buying an additional 83,057 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 869,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,502,000 after buying an additional 71,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $422,267,000 after buying an additional 56,570 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,061 shares of company stock worth $50,150,964. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $426.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $603.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.69 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

