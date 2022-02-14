HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 71.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,078 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 25.8% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 5.1% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 176,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 40.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after buying an additional 110,094 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 73.7% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 148.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 455,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after buying an additional 271,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCA stock opened at $29.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.